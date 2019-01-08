ECC Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ECC has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $465.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One ECC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

