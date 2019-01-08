EagleX Price Up 1.3% This Week (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $39,272.00 and $135.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.02160767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00166389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00226132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025044 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

