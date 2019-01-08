DURECT (DRRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“DURECT Accelerates DUR-928 NASH Safety/PK data in 2H19. Earlier today, DURECT provided several updates on its clinical development of DUR-928, the company’s epigenetic regulator candidate. Of note, an open-label Phase 1b safety/PK study focusing on several NASH-related biomarkers will begin enrollment in 1Q19 (previously 1H19), with an initial data readout in 2H19. DURECT also announced that it will transition the ongoing DUR-928 alcoholic hepatitis (AH) Phase 2a trial to Dr. of Louisville. Two patients have been treated with 30mg I.V. DUR-928 since the trial’s Part B (for severe AH patients) began in November 2018, and Dr. McClain will spearhead this trial under an awarded NIH grant after Part B’s completion.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.49. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. As a group, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 286,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 476,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 406,574 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.