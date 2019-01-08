Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.80).

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 601.50 ($7.86).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 669.50 ($8.75) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 541.50 ($7.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.23), for a total value of £138,250 ($180,648.11).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

