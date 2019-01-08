Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Increased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,043,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,764,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,358,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,274,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,212,000 after buying an additional 314,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,465,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,355,000 after buying an additional 706,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/duke-energy-corp-duk-stake-increased-by-boltwood-capital-management.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.