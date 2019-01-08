DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DWDP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 874,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135,324. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

