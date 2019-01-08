DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 551.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWDP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135,324. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

