Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $1.57 Million Position in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities set a $32.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $303,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

