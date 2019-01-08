Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,593 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $135,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $204,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/dorsey-wright-associates-sells-1593-shares-of-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.