Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 77,681 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE COP opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.