Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 24,092 TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $107,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $109,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $114,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $62.50 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $59.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

