Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,778,000 after purchasing an additional 825,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,177,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,357,000 after purchasing an additional 345,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,298,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,399,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 319,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 4,053 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

