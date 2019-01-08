Dollar Tree (DLTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,902,000 after buying an additional 2,890,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,544,000 after buying an additional 737,501 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,766,000 after buying an additional 53,479 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $266,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,383,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

