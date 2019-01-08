Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Gap Up to $97.96

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.65, but opened at $97.96. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $98.33, with a volume of 1933158 shares traded.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

