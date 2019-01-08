Discover Financial Services (DFS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stephens

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

NYSE:DFS opened at $61.39 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $269,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,337,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,938. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 796,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 912,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

