Discover Financial Services (DFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have lost in a year’s time, slightly narrower than its industry’s decline in the same time frame. The company has been incurring costs to compete with other credit card issuers. Escalating expenses due to higher employee compensation and benefits and increase in debt level are some concerns. However, it is well-poised for long-term growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. The loan and Payment Services transaction dollar volume growth and card sales also look promising. The company's effective capital management also impresses.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.44.

NYSE DFS opened at $62.07 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $261,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,938 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

