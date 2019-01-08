Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Shares Gap Up to $34.38

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $34.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 7173132 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

