Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mistras Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 599,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Mistras Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 418,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 907,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 25,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:MG opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Mistras Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

