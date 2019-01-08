Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.70 ($28.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.58 ($35.56) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.02 ($29.09).

Shares of LHA opened at €20.02 ($23.28) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

