Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

TME opened at $12.81 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

