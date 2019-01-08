Dell (DELL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dell in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Dell has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

