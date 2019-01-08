Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.27 ($53.80).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €32.56 ($37.86) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 52 week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

