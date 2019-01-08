Dekeloil Public (DKL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 364284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital started coverage on Dekeloil Public in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

