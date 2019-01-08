DeGreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000.

NYSEARCA FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,054. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.0773 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

