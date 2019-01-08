Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) COO Margo Lynn Manning Sells 5,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,274.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAY opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $237,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

