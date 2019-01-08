Datawind (DW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Datawind Inc (TSE:DW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 41000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Datawind Company Profile (TSE:DW)
DataWind Inc provides Internet connectivity solutions in Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Nigeria. The company offers UbiSlate, a tablet device; and PocketSurfer, a smartphone device. DataWind Inc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
