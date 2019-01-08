Shares of Datawind Inc (TSE:DW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 41000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Datawind (DW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/datawind-dw-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-01.html.

Datawind Company Profile (TSE:DW)

DataWind Inc provides Internet connectivity solutions in Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Nigeria. The company offers UbiSlate, a tablet device; and PocketSurfer, a smartphone device. DataWind Inc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Datawind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.