DAPPSTER 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One DAPPSTER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPPSTER has a market capitalization of $37,879.00 and $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPPSTER alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00011961 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

DAPPSTER Profile

DAPPSTER uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com . DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPPSTER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPPSTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPPSTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.