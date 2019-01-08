CVS Health Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share (CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.