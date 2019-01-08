Cutera (CUTR) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “Market open, CUTR reported lower-than-expected preliminary 4Q18 revenue. The company also announced the resignation of CEO James Reinstein amid Board dissatisfaction with 2018 operational results and stock price performance. CUTR plans to report full 4Q18 results on Market close.””

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.24.

CUTR opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $235.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 119,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 44.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

