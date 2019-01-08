Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,450 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. 83,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker bought 20,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,244,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

