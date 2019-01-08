Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,832,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $984,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 117.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 926,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 149,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 6,541,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,602. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

