Cumberland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,673,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,770,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 81,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 3,044,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,057. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/cumberland-advisors-inc-grows-stake-in-ishares-msci-canada-etf-ewc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4094 per share. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Canada ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.