Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 761,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for about 9.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.46% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,988. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/cumberland-advisors-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-proshares-ultrapro-sp-500-upro.html.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.