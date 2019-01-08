Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Mylan NV (MYL)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 605.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,157 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 69.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,631 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 77.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the third quarter valued at about $22,682,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

MYL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,200. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

