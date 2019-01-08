Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 79.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,467,000 after buying an additional 1,434,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,407,000 after buying an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 300.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 642,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,790,000 after buying an additional 481,621 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $63,360,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 40,331.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 425,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.20. 1,314,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,628. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

In other Cummins news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 10,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,700,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $3,307,107.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,481 shares of company stock worth $5,863,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

