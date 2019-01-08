Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,730 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 70.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $1,834,823.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,908.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $100,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,374.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

