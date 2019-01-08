Cubits Trading Down 26.6% This Week (QBT)

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Cubits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cubits has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Cubits has a market cap of $0.00 and $111.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00002291 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008813 BTC.

About Cubits

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. The official website for Cubits is qbt.scificrypto.info

Buying and Selling Cubits

Cubits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubits using one of the exchanges listed above.

