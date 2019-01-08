CTR COAST MLP &/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (CEN)

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.
CEN stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $11.48.
In other news, Director Edward A. Kuczmarski purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile
There is no company description available for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd.
