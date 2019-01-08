CSX (CSX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.12, but opened at $62.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CSX shares last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 5082140 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

