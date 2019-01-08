CrowdWiz Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $133,124.00 and $274.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005302 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,863,174 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

