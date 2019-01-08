Critical Contrast: Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) vs. Obayashi (OBYCF)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Brookfield Business Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Obayashi does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Business Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 2.27% 12.62% 3.71% Obayashi 4.76% 13.84% 4.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Business Partners and Obayashi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus target price of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 49.47%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Obayashi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $22.82 billion 0.09 -$58.00 million N/A N/A Obayashi $17.16 billion N/A $872.20 million N/A N/A

Obayashi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Obayashi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. specializes in investments in business services and industrials sector. It seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in metropolitan areas; solar power generation and private finance initiatives businesses; and operation of golf course, as well as provision of urban development, contracted engineering, management, consultancy services, etc. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

