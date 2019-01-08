Critical Comparison: Summit State Bank (SSBI) and ING Groep (ING)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ING Groep pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

13.7% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Summit State Bank and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and ING Groep’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $22.43 million 3.16 $3.29 million N/A N/A ING Groep $20.00 billion 2.21 $6.18 billion $1.44 7.89

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 19.29% N/A N/A ING Groep 24.83% 9.05% 0.52%

Summary

ING Groep beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

