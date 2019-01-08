Critical Comparison: SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (SRGHY) versus J C Penney (JCP)

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) and SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for J C Penney and SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J C Penney 5 8 0 0 1.62 SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

J C Penney presently has a consensus price target of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 119.18%. Given J C Penney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe J C Penney is more favorable than SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J C Penney and SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J C Penney $12.51 billion 0.03 -$116.00 million $0.22 5.82 SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J C Penney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of J C Penney shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of J C Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J C Penney and SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J C Penney -0.62% -13.97% -2.10% SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

J C Penney beats SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 872 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Synchrony. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 639 Shoprite supermarkets; 221 Checkers supermarkets; 37 Checkers Hyper supermarkets; 400 Usave supermarkets; 430 OK Furniture outlets; 54 House & Home outlets; 440 liquor shops, including 260 under the Shoprite LiquorShop and 180 under the Checkers LiquorShop brand names; and 418 franchise stores under the OK Foods, OK MiniMark, OK Express, Megasave, OK Liquor, and Sentra brand names. It also operates 163 MediRite pharmacies within stores; and 53 Hungry Lion outlets. In addition, the company distributes various pharmaceutical products and surgical equipment to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, dispensing doctors, and veterinary surgeons. Further, it operates under the OK Power Express brand name. Additionally, the company provides financial, ticketing, and car rental and accommodation services; and stadium management, capacity management, travel management, and access control solutions. It also supplies products to hospitality and catering industries. The company operates in 15 countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Shoprite Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Brackenfell, South Africa.

