Critical Comparison: Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) versus MEGGITT PLC/ADR (MEGGY)

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) and MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and MEGGITT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 13.29% 22.17% 17.84% MEGGITT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Image Sensing Systems and MEGGITT PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A MEGGITT PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and MEGGITT PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.83 $2.07 million N/A N/A MEGGITT PLC/ADR $2.70 billion 1.71 N/A N/A N/A

Image Sensing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MEGGITT PLC/ADR.

Dividends

MEGGITT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Image Sensing Systems does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MEGGITT PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems beats MEGGITT PLC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides aerospace valves, air-oil separators, and retimet filters; heat exchangers; high pressure ducting and flexible joints; and industrial fuel and bleed air control valves, and ground fueling products, as well as aircraft fire protection and control systems. The Meggitt Polymers & Composites segment offers fuel containments and systems, sealing solutions, and advanced composites for the aerospace, marine, and energy sectors. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment provides sensing, monitoring, power, and motion systems for the aerospace and defense, energy, industrial, and specialty sectors. The Meggitt Equipment Group segment primarily engages in the non-engine actuation, military, and printed circuit heat exchangers businesses. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was founded in 1947 and is based in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

