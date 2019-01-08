Critical Comparison: Gladstone Capital (GLAD) & Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Latin American Discovery Fund (NYSE:LDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Latin American Discovery Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gladstone Capital pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings for Gladstone Capital and Latin American Discovery Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 Latin American Discovery Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.47%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Latin American Discovery Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Latin American Discovery Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latin American Discovery Fund has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Latin American Discovery Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 41.00% 9.83% 5.64% Latin American Discovery Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Latin American Discovery Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $45.58 million 5.06 $18.64 million $0.85 9.52 Latin American Discovery Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Latin American Discovery Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Latin American Discovery Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Latin American Discovery Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Latin American Discovery Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.