Critical Comparison: Dragon Victory International (LYL) & OHA Investment (OHAI)

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragon Victory International and OHA Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $4.28 million 3.87 $190,000.00 N/A N/A OHA Investment $10.27 million 2.36 -$31.10 million N/A N/A

Dragon Victory International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OHA Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dragon Victory International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of OHA Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Dragon Victory International does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dragon Victory International and OHA Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dragon Victory International and OHA Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A OHA Investment -22.85% 2.10% 0.96%

Risk and Volatility

Dragon Victory International has a beta of -1.45, indicating that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHA Investment has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OHA Investment beats Dragon Victory International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

