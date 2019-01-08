Critical Analysis: Borqs Technologies (BRQS) vs. Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies 0.42% 1.35% 0.50% Streamline Health Solutions -11.88% -27.49% -7.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.71 -$12.56 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 0.75 -$3.09 million N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Borqs Technologies and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Streamline Health Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of android platform solutions, hardware product sales and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through two segments: Yuantel and Connected Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions. The MVNO serves all the domestic China market, operating under the brand name Yuantel. Borqs Technologies was founded by Pat Sek Yuen Chan & Xiao Bo Li on July 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

