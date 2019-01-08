Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,681. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

In related news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam sold 96,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $211,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

