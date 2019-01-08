Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) a $59.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $298,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,484,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,309,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,009,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.