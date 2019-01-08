Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,975 Shares of BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 17.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 42.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 34.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 17.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/credit-suisse-ag-sells-2975-shares-of-bancfirst-co-banf.html.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.